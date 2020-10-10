International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

