International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $16,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,886 shares in the company, valued at $606,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $16,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

INSW stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

