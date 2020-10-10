INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

