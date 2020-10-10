Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Investec Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Investec Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HNTIF stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

