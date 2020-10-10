Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) Insider Acquires £49,500 in Stock

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) insider Ian R. Dighe purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

INV opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Investment Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Investment alerts:

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.