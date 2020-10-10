InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NVTA stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in InVitae by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

