Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as low as $12.15. Iofina shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 368,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

