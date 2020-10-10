IONChain (IONC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,322.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $15,322.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01515072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00159423 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

