Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.91.
Shares of IOVA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $41.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
