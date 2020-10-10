Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.