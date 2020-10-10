Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iradimed by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iradimed by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,058 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Iradimed by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

