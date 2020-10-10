iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.17

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.17 and traded as high as $49.40. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 2,467 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

