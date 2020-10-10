iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $116.96. 462,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,158. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.