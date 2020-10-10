Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefiting from strong momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform. Further, new tenders and awards remain positives. Also, normalizing trend in the Asia-Pacific region is acting as a tailwind. Additionally, Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is another positive. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. The company does not expect any order cancellation in the rest of 2020 which is a positive. Further, solid momentum of Device Solutions across water and gas markets is a tailwind. However, restrictions imposed by coronavirus are headwinds for all segments of Itron. Also, declining shipment volume and suspension of deployments by local and regional governments are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

ITRI stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -118.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

