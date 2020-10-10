ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.83

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.83 and traded as high as $77.12. ITV shares last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 20,278,619 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that ITV plc will post 1383.8658401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,659.20 ($3,474.72).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

