ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.00. ITV shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 373 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

ITV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

