IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

ISEE opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

