James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $501.95

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $501.95 and traded as low as $493.60. James Halstead shares last traded at $504.00, with a volume of 27,946 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 504.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get James Halstead alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.