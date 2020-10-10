Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

