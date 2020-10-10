Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.56 ($180.65).

RI stock opened at €138.15 ($162.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.76. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

