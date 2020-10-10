Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.82. 1,333,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,044. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

