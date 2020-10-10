Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,699 ($35.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,583.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,688.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,305.50 ($43.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

