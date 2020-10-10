Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.79. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

