Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.73 ($52.63).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.85. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 54.42.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

