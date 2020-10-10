Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.40 ($68.71).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €44.86 ($52.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Cancom has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 52.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.00 and its 200 day moving average is €47.02.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

