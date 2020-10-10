Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates SEK 200 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 162.42.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

