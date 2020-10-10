JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 2,897,120 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $23,162,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 772,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 743,367 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

