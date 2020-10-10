Jewel (JWL) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $720.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00252427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01511822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

