John Hawkins Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) insider John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £57,500 ($75,133.93).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 524.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

