Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 2.2%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 4,684 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a market cap of $45,000.00 and a PE ratio of -9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94.

Journeo (LON:JNEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

