JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $106.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JOYY by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JOYY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.67. 326,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The business had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

