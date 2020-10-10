JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

