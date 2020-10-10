JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $64.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

ALK stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

