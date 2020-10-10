JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

