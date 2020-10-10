JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $33.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.