JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $33.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

