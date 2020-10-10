JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $320.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $414.39 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

