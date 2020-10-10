JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $50.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

