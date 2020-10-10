JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

