JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the airline’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.
Shares of LUV opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.