JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

