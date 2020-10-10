JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

