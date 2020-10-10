JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $33.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

