JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $130.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

