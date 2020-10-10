JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $140.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $131.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,625 shares of company stock worth $5,412,007. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

