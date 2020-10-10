JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $120.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,456,000 after buying an additional 400,783 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

