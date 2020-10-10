JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $188.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

ROK stock opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $246.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,443,000 after acquiring an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

