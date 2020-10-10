JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40). Approximately 561,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 157,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $588.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 452.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In related news, insider Wendy Holley sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total value of £59,794.70 ($78,132.37).

