Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £150.39 in Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Mark Lavelle bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,013 ($65.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.39 ($196.51).

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 5,100 ($66.64) on Friday. Judges Scientific PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,139.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,907.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The firm has a market cap of $312.07 million and a PE ratio of 34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JDG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.30) to GBX 5,745 ($75.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

