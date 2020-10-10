Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 46,845,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $503.55 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

