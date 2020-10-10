Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $7.43. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 438,695 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Just Energy Group to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$675.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 4.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

