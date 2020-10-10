K PLUS S AG/ADR’s (KPLUY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

