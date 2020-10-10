K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.30 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF stock opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.